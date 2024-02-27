Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 127,149 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,149 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.36. 9,197,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,123,797. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.52 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

