Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 150,660 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 376.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,644 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150,660 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in TJX Companies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,557 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.35. 2,102,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

