Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 6,297 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,369,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 1.7% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $129,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,259,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,153,000 after buying an additional 846,922 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 75,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 30,863 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $64.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,282,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,801,093. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average is $59.92. The company has a market cap of $115.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,486 shares of company stock worth $11,657,317. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

