Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $179.64 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Booking comprises 2.3% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Booking worth $179,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BKNG traded down $18.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,481.72. 226,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,334. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,576.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3,256.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,383.18 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.