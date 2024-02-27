Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $685.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $570.00 to $685.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.82.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded up $11.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $599.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $601.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $525.69 and its 200-day moving average is $459.24. The company has a market capitalization of $259.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.