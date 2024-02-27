Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,620,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,994,379. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.