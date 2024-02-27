iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lifted by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,577 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.1% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $75,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.84. 6,250,435 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.13.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

