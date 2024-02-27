Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $26,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.42. 1,344,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.32%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

