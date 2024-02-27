Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 92,854 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,993 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 92,854 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $227,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,313,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,260,241,000 after purchasing an additional 764,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,410,038,000 after acquiring an additional 444,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,749,819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,647,433,000 after acquiring an additional 399,739 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $521.87. The company had a trading volume of 635,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.13. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $482.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

