California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 103,473 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,556,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 103,473 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $262,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMD traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $177.36. 32,492,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,844,445. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.14. The company has a market capitalization of $283.78 billion, a PE ratio of 338.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,493 shares of company stock worth $40,152,154. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

