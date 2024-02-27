Keyera (TSE:KEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.29

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$34.29 and last traded at C$34.25, with a volume of 254473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.32.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

