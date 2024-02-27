Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 145.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.7% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,028.52.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.7 %

AVGO stock traded down $8.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,300.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,171. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,178.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $994.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $582.18 and a 52 week high of $1,319.62. The stock has a market cap of $608.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

