Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $330.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WDAY. UBS Group raised their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.10.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.31. 2,701,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,074. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.06 and its 200 day moving average is $252.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,251.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 52 week low of $174.06 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Workday will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 94,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 931,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,147,000 after acquiring an additional 164,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

