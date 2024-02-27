Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $18.09 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 0.8% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $18,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MELI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,804.29.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $7.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,602.56. 276,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,671.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1,473.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 42.10%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

