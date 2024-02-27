Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.02)-(0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $241-246 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.68 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.010-0.060 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.63.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TWKS

Thoughtworks Stock Down 30.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Thoughtworks

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,618,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $80,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 425,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.