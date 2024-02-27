Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.000-12.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $84.0 billion-$85.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.4 billion. Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY25 guidance to $12.00 to $12.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.42.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $5.55 on Tuesday, reaching $236.87. 2,883,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,441. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.69 and a 200-day moving average of $212.85. The company has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $239.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

