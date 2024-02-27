Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 3,272 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.3% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $99,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 61.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 65.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $837,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.6 %

APD traded up $3.57 on Tuesday, hitting $232.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

