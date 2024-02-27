Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,293 shares of company stock valued at $52,718,274. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded up $14.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.85. 10,637,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,894,573. The stock has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.43. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

