Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,721 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,450,000 after buying an additional 593,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,665,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,966,000 after buying an additional 445,262 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.84. 320,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4944 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.14%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

