Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $4.11 Million Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 73.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of PPC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.85. 905,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,900. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.19%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

