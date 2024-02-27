Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,322 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $39,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,334,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,538,000 after acquiring an additional 126,583 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 69.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% in the third quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 105,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,019. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day moving average is $80.33. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

