Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 670.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,938 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 119,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,350,118 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,427,000 after buying an additional 109,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 786.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,530,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.6% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 257,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,855,000 after acquiring an additional 45,626 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,291,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,381,935. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $112.92. The company has a market capitalization of $199.88 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

