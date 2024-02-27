Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 124,483 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,483 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $179,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after acquiring an additional 115,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,659,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:META traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $483.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,887,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,913,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $403.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.43 and a 1-year high of $494.36.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.52, for a total value of $15,353,467.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,050,682 shares of company stock valued at $420,351,741 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.