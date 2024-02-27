iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $24,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after buying an additional 800,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 68,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.70. 2,531,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,905. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $67.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average of $61.43.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

