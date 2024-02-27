Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.06. The stock had a trading volume of 415,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,527. The firm has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $341.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

