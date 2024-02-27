Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $55.86 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 103.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,098 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $55,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $107.25. 2,242,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,856,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

