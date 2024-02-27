Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 281,230 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,230 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up 2.5% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned about 4.84% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $45,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after acquiring an additional 78,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 30,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.75. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $80.99 and a one year high of $96.04.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.