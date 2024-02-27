Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 112.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,875 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $32,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,277,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,356,000 after purchasing an additional 314,855 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,058 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,508 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,191,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,169,000 after purchasing an additional 152,177 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.52. The stock had a trading volume of 463,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,990. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.