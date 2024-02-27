Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $27.20 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,338 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.5% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $9.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $550.91. 2,022,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $249.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $594.51 and its 200-day moving average is $570.77. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

