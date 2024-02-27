Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $12.28 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,443 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $55.75. 6,872,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,544,934. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $114.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.80%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

