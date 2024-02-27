Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $18.85 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,290 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.0% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

SYK traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.09. The company had a trading volume of 287,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,803. The company has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $357.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

