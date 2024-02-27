Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 286,377 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,377 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.53% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $27,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 90,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 313,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,043,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.10. 563,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,886. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.00. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $77.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2617 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

