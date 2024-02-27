Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 1,484 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $30,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $430.00. 463,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $441.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

