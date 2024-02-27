Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $33.37 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,413 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $33,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.77.

NYSE VEEV traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $221.96. 531,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,802. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.68. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $225.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

