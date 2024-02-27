Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 2,061 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $31,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.35. 399,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,182. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.94. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $179.56.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

