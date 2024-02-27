Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 683,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 301,399 shares.The stock last traded at $90.78 and had previously closed at $91.00.
Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 122,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter.
About Pimco Total Return ETF
The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.
