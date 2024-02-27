Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 683,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 301,399 shares.The stock last traded at $90.78 and had previously closed at $91.00.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 122,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.