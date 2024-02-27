Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Lowered to C$4.25 at ATB Capital

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.22.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Spartan Delta stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.17. 150,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,620. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$2.63 and a 12 month high of C$16.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$549.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Spartan Delta news, Director Kevin Overstrom purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.86 per share, with a total value of C$571,960.00. In other news, Director Kevin Overstrom acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.86 per share, with a total value of C$571,960.00. Also, Director Fotis Kalantzis acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$424,200.00. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Spartan Delta

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.