TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) Given a C$1.10 Price Target at Echelon Wealth Partners

TAG Oil (TSE:TAO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$1.10 target price by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TAO traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,400. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$11.10 million and a PE ratio of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 81.24 and a quick ratio of 81.14. TAG Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.42.

In other news, Director Abdel Fattah Badwi bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$30,400.00. Insiders have bought a total of 91,500 shares of company stock valued at $35,355 over the last ninety days.

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

