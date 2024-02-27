CIBC Boosts Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$3.75

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SDE. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.22.

TSE:SDE traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.17. 150,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,620. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$549.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$2.63 and a one year high of C$16.66.

In other Spartan Delta news, Director Kevin Overstrom acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$571,960.00. In related news, Director Fotis Kalantzis purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$424,200.00. Also, Director Kevin Overstrom acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.86 per share, with a total value of C$571,960.00. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

