TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given a C$57.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) received a C$57.00 target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TRP. ATB Capital set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.35.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TRP stock traded up C$0.24 on Tuesday, hitting C$53.33. The stock had a trading volume of 395,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,514. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$43.70 and a 52-week high of C$57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$52.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.29.

In related news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. In other news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total value of C$45,038.50. Insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock worth $179,330 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.