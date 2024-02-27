Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$12.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.25 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

SES has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.83.

TSE SES traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,879. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.81 and a 52 week high of C$11.17. The stock has a market cap of C$3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57.

In other news, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. In other news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

