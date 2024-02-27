Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report) shot up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. 727,280 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 429% from the average session volume of 137,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Canada Carbon Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.

About Canada Carbon

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

