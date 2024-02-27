Conflux Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $927.52 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Conflux has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $927.52 million and $44.09 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000434 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,945.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.15 or 0.00520051 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00130574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00048891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00228313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00143181 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029179 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,974,630,890 coins and its circulating supply is 3,749,640,955 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,974,469,826.8 with 3,749,469,814.09 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.25324796 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $45,049,970.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

