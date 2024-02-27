iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 125000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
iMetal Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
iMetal Resources Company Profile
iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iMetal Resources
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.