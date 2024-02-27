iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 125000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

iMetal Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get iMetal Resources alerts:

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

iMetal Resources Company Profile

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.