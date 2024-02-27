Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.56

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 181556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Up 4.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.51, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Atlas Engineered Products had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of C$14.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. will post 0.0899569 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

