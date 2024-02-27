Unisync (TSE:UNI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.15

Shares of Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada and the United States. The company offers offshore outsourcing, web-based business to business and business to consumer ordering, distribution, and program management systems. It also engages in the design, development, prototyping, and testing services; and textile research and sourcing, and manufacturing, communication, and customer services.

