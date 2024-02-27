Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Given a C$33.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) has been given a C$33.00 target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.28.

Shares of POU traded up C$0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 157,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,328. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$24.59 and a 52 week high of C$33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.32.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,823.00. Company insiders own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

