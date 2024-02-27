Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 603 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Motive Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $71.84. 6,250,435 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

