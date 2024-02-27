Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 359801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Wallbridge Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

