Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 2,028 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Motive Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.2% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 230,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.37. 839,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,772. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.98 and a 1 year high of $72.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

